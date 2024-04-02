Schools can switch to blended learning due to high heat index, says VP Duterte

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte said schools can switch to blended learning, especially with the high heat index. She added that apart from the increasing temperature, schools can switch to blended learning or distance learning when there is a typhoon or flooding in their community.

Vice President Sara Duterte Brushes Off Political Intrigues, Assures Father and President MarcosVice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte assures her father and President Marcos that she is not a problem to be solved, and urges them to focus on the work that needs to be done for the country. She also enumerates the real problems that need to be addressed, such as education, inflation, terrorism, criminality, national security, and peace.

Turmoil in Vietnam as president resigns; vice president becomes interim presidentBy Aniruddha Ghosal | The Associated Press HANOI, Vietnam—Vietnam’s Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will serve as acting president after the previous president’s resignation a year into the position, a Communist Party newspaper reported Thursday.

Misleading Facebook post claims Vice President Sara Duterte gained highest approval ratingMindaNews fact-checked a Facebook post of political party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP Laban) that Vice President Sara Duterte gained the highest approval rating among national government officials in the 2023 fourth quarter survey of Publicus Asia, Inc. The post is misleading as it did not indicate that while she had the highest approval rating, it was a decline from her previous quarter’s performance rating.

Vice President Duterte Supports Pastor Quiboloy Amid ControversiesVice President Sara Duterte stands by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and calls for fairness amidst the controversies surrounding him. She emphasizes the importance of evidence and questions the credibility of the witnesses. Duterte also mentions her father's friendship with Quiboloy.

Vice President Duterte and Sen. Tulfo lead 2028 presidential bets — surveyMANILA, Philippines: A recent Pulse Asia survey reveals a statistical tie between Sen. Rafael 'Raffy' Tulfo and Vice President Sara 'Inday' Duterte as potential presidential candidates for the 2028 elections.

Sara: No political discussions with Marcos Jr., DuterteVice President Sara Duterte has neither been discussing with her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, nor with President Marcos any of her political plans or stand on national issues.

