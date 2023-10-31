SC planning summit to tackle jail congestion in the country

The SC in a statement said the National Jail Decongestion Summit will be held in coordination with the Justice Sector Coordinating Council, which is composed of the SC, the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“Here, the SC, the DOJ, and the DILG shall collaborate to identify the root causes of prolonged detention in jails, which contribute to prison overcrowding,” Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said. “We aim to establish new policies and initiatives that shall expedite the processing of criminal cases and alleviate jail congestion,” he added.

The Justice chief visited PDLs at the Pasay City Jail on Sunday in observance of the 28th National Correctional Consciousness Week. He was accompanied by Associate Justice Midas Marquez, Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez, and Pasay City Vice Mayor Waldetrudes Del Rosario, among others.

According to Gesmundo, the Supreme Court is spearheading initiatives that will benefit PDLs such as lower bail amounts for indigents. In February, the DOJ issued a department circular ordering the reduction of bail bonds for indigent Filipinos facing charges.

Gesmundo said other initiatives include expediting the release of qualified PDLs. He said trial courts are also given the directive to prioritize the disposition of criminal cases. “May it be freedom or justice that you await, do not lose hope, for the time will come when justice shall arrive, and freedom shall be yours,” he said.

