Saving our bodies of water

“Although it takes some time for a water body to heal from its polluted state, there is hope that its waters will become once more safe for recreation and as habitat of marine life, and a source of livelihood for fisherfolk”Agricultural runoff, industrial wastes, plastics, and sewage and wastewater are among the leading causes of water pollution that has affected the country’s bodies of water.

San Miguel Corporation is among the partners of DENR in the government effort to clean and rehabilitate the water bodies to mitigate flooding with the hope of restoring the marine life that has been destroyed.

The signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between SMC and DENR, DPWH, Cavite Gov. Juanito Victor Remulla, Pampanga Gov. Dennis Pineda, and Navotas City Mayor John Ray Tiangco manifested SMC’s commitment to rehabilitate three more river systems and tributaries in Luzon. headtopics.com

Pampanga River, the second largest river in Luzon after Cagayan River, traverses Pampanga, Bulacan and Nueva Ecija. It drains into Manila Bay. With the inclusion of Maragondon River in the Adopt-a-River Program of SMC, flooding in Cavite is expected to be minimized, if not totally eradicated.

“The banks of a river may belong to one man or one industry or one State, but the waters which flow between the banks should belong to all the people,” he was quoted as saying.

