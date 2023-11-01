Saudi ready for summer or winter World Cup in 2034: FA chief

Summers in the desert kingdom can touch 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), temperatures that would be considered dangerous for football and likely too hot for fans to be outside. Misehal also indicated that Saudi Arabia intends to push ahead and host the tournament alone, without asking its neighbors to hold any games.
"Saudi Arabia will submit a separate bid," Misehal said, when asked if another country would host any matches.Like the rest of the Gulf countries, most cities in Saudi Arabia experience extreme heat in the summer, with temperatures ranging between 40-50 Celsius.
However, none of those cities has international-level stadiums, and the bigger Saudi venues are clustered in the major cities of Riyadh and Jeddah. At this point, only"expressions of interest" have been submitted, although bidding is closed. After the full bids for 2030 and 2034 are handed over, they will be evaluated by FIFA and put to a vote at two separate congress meetings at the end of next year.
