Saudi ready for summer or winter World Cup in 2034: FA chief

Summers in the desert kingdom can touch 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), temperatures that would be considered dangerous for football and likely too hot for fans to be outside. Misehal also indicated that Saudi Arabia intends to push ahead and host the tournament alone, without asking its neighbors to hold any games.

"Saudi Arabia will submit a separate bid," Misehal said, when asked if another country would host any matches.Like the rest of the Gulf countries, most cities in Saudi Arabia experience extreme heat in the summer, with temperatures ranging between 40-50 Celsius.

However, none of those cities has international-level stadiums, and the bigger Saudi venues are clustered in the major cities of Riyadh and Jeddah. At this point, only"expressions of interest" have been submitted, although bidding is closed. After the full bids for 2030 and 2034 are handed over, they will be evaluated by FIFA and put to a vote at two separate congress meetings at the end of next year.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANILABULLETIN: Australia abandons 2034 World Cup bid in boost for SaudiAustralia on Tuesday, Oct. 31, decided against bidding for the 2034 football World Cup, strengthening Saudi Arabia's position as favorite to host the event.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Australia abandons 2034 FIFA World Cup bid in boost for SaudiAustralia decided on Tuesday against bidding for the 2034 men's football World Cup, paving the way for Saudi Arabia to host the event.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: From F1 to CR7, oil-rich Saudi Arabia's sports shopping spreeSaudi Arabia was named as the lone bidder for the 2034 World Cup on Tuesday, Oct. 31, a major success that follows a string of high-profile sports acquisitions.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: South Africa standsall alone at summit of Rugby World Cup as new eras beckonGIVE the Springboks a few days to revel in their record-breaking Rugby World Cup success. Give losing finalist New Zealand a little time to grieve. But before long, those two giants and rugby as a whole will emerge from World Cup fever and face the prospect of entirely new eras.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: Afghanistan beats Sri Lanka for third win at Cricket World CupPUNE, India — Afghanistan knocked over a third former champion when it swept past Sri Lanka by seven wickets at the Cricket World Cup on Monday. The third win kept Afghanistan in contention for its first semifinal. It has risen from seventh place to fifth. Sri Lanka slipped to sixth.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: Springboks arrive to a heroes’ welcome in South Africa after another Rugby World Cup triumphJOHANNESBURG — The Springboks returned to a heroes’ welcome in South Africa on Tuesday after retaining their Rugby World Cup title with a narrow 12-11 win over the New Zealand All Blacks in the final in France last weekend. Thousands of supporters braved the cold and wet weather to gather at O.R.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕