Saudi Arabia set to host 2034 World Cup as Australia withdraws interest

Australia’s withdrawal leaves Saudi Arabia as the only confirmed bidder. The Gulf nation announced its bid on October 4 immediately following FIFA’s surprise invitation for expressions of interest from only Asia and Oceania for the 2034 tournament.

Spain, Portugal and Morocco are due to co-host the 2030 tournament, while Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina will all stage an opening match each to mark 100 years since the first World Cup took place. FIFA says the “priority areas” for the bids are infrastructure, services, commercial and sustainability, and human rights.

To host the World Cup would be viewed as a major coup for Saudi Arabia, which has been frequently been criticized of sportswashing. “Well if sportswashing is going to increase my GDP by one percent, then I will continue doing sportswashing,” MBS said in an interview with Fox News which aired on September 23.

On Tuesday, the Sports & Rights Alliance, a global coalition of nine human rights and anti-corruption advocates in sports, urged FIFA to secure human rights protections for the 2030 and the 2034 World Cup tournaments.

“FIFA must now make clear how it expects hosts to comply with its human rights policies. It must also be prepared to halt the bidding process if serious human rights risks are not credibly addressed.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: Saudi Arabia only bidder for 2034 World CupDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Saudi Arabia only bidder for 2034 World CupDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Saudi Arabia only bidder for 2034 World CupDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Australia abandons 2034 World Cup bid in boost for SaudiAustralia on Tuesday, Oct. 31, decided against bidding for the 2034 football World Cup, strengthening Saudi Arabia's position as favorite to host the event.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Australia abandons 2034 FIFA World Cup bid in boost for SaudiAustralia decided on Tuesday against bidding for the 2034 men's football World Cup, paving the way for Saudi Arabia to host the event.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Saudi ready for summer or winter World Cup in 2034: FA chiefSaudi Arabia is prepared to host the 2034 World Cup in summer or winter, its football chief told AFP, after the oil giant became the sole bidder for the tournament.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕