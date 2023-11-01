Saudi Arabia ready for summer or winter World Cup

Despite summer temperatures touching 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in the major cities, Saudi Arabian Football Federation president Yasser al-Misehal did not rule out playing the tournament in the hottest months.

"Today there are many new technologies that help you with cooling or adding air conditioners in stadiums, in addition to the fact that there are many cities in the kingdom that enjoy a very wonderful atmosphere in the summer," he said.

With the 2026 tournament set for the US, Canada and Mexico, and 2030 destined for Spain, Morocco and Portugal with South American involvement, only candidates from the Asian and Oceanian confederations were eligible for 2034, due to FIFA's continental rotation policy.

Saudi clubs backed by the Public Investment Fund sovereign wealth vehicle have signed off hundreds of millions of dollars on star footballers this year, hiring the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema in an unprecedented binge.

Awarding the World Cup to Saudi Arabia "despite its appalling human rights record and closed door to any monitoring exposes FIFA's commitments to human rights as a sham", said Minky Worden, director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch.

"Driven by a huge passion for the game by our young nation, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation is fully committed to meeting and exceeding the bid's requirements," it said.Misehal also indicated that Saudi Arabia intends to push ahead and host the tournament alone, without asking its neighbors to hold any games.

