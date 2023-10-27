Saso waxes hot but wobbles to slip to joint 30th; Ardina rebounds

He slipped to joint 30th halfway through the Maybank Championship still paced by Thai Jasmine Suwannapura in Malaysia Friday.

She played the backside of the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club at two-over with bogeys on Nos. 12 and 17 as the ICTSI-backed ace finished with 34 putts, seven more than what she had posted in her three-under par effort in the first round of the $3 million event of the LPGA Tour.

American Rose Zhang carded a 68 to grab solo second at 133 while Frenchwoman Celine Boutier turned in a brilliant 64 to tie Taiwanese Peiyun Chien (69) and Aussie Hannah Green (70) at third at 134. Ardina, whose campaign is also supported by the world’s leading port operator, came through with a pair of back-to-back birdie feats from Nos. 3 and 17 and her fifth birdie on the 13th negated her lone miscue on No. 7. headtopics.com

The Tour’s top guns also remained in the hunt with Koreans A Lim Kim and Sei Young Kim, Canada’s Brooke Henderson, Chinese Ruoning Yin, all major champions, matching 136s for a share of sixth with Gina Kim of the US, Swede Linn Grant, Thai Chanettee Wannasaen and Scot Gemma Dryburgh.

Danielle Kang and Megan Khang, also major winners, led the 137 scorers after 68 and 70, respectively, as they tied Mexico’s Gaby Lopez, Thai Atthaya Thitikul and Denmark's Emily Pedersen, who matched 71s, and Grace Kim of Australia, who carded an even par 72, at 14th place. headtopics.com

