Sara’s satisfaction rating plummets by double digits — OCTA survey

This photo shows Vice President Sara Duterte at the Office of the Vice President's first Pride Reception event, June 15, 2023.MANILA, Philippines — Satisfaction ratings for Vice President Sara Duterte declined by double digits while overall ratings for Duterte and President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. fell in the third quarter of the year, the latest Tugon ng Masa Survey by private research firm Octa Research found.

Both leaders still held majority approval in their trust and satisfaction ratings nationwide despite the "significant decreases,” Octa Research noted. Trust ratings for the vice president remain the highest in Mindanao — 95%, the highest of the five officials included in the survey. Meanwhile, Duterte received the lowest trust score in Balanze Luzon (64%) and members of Class ABC (59%).

Meanwhile, House Speaker Martin Romualdez's satisfaction rating rose by six points from 55% to 61%, while his trust ratings improved from 54% to 60%. Scores for Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo were the lowest among the five officials, with his satisfaction rate lagging at 20% — lower by eight points from July’s 28%. headtopics.com

It was also conducted days after the Romualdez-led lower chamber wrapped up its deliberations for the proposed 2024 national budget and decided to realign the proposed P650 million in confidential funds of Duterte's two offices — the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education

Dutch Foreign Affairs Minister Hanke Bruins Slot is in Manila for an official visit, the first in more than three decades,...