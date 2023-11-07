SAPAL secures second straight win in Buildrite Cup 2023

SAPAL notched its second straight win in the Buildrite Cup 2023 after it slipped past Blocktite, 51-49, on Nov. 4, 2023 at the Cebu Port Authority gym. Levi Sinson had 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Dan Ramos added 14 markers to propel Sapal to a 2-0 win-loss record. In other games, Tofil Finishing nipped Sinclair Paint, 63-57, to even its record up at 1-1.

Big man Arnel Cordero dominated with his 19 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks, while John Gayotin had 13 points and eight boards. Zach Go had 22 points to pace Sinclair Paint. Floortek also improved to 1-1 with a 59-54 win over Rubberstop. John Cubar led Floortek with 17 points and five rebounds, while Bryan Deguma chipped in 10 markers. The loss spoiled the 23-point showing of former pro, Franz Dysam, who’s suiting up for Rubberstop

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.