Santo Tomas chessers undefeated in 1st round

DEFENDING champion University of Santo Tomas closed out its first-round assignments undefeated after dominating Far Eastern University, 3-1, in Round 5 of the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Chess Championship at the FEU Tech Gym in Manila on Sunday.Ateneo De Manila University finished second after the first half of the season with seven match points while University of the Philippines took third place with five match points due to a superior tiebreaker over FEU.

Season 85 co-MVP Juliues Gonzales remained UST’s immovable rock as he has now won four games in as many matches after forcing Arena International Master Jarvey Labanda to resign after 29 moves of a London System, playing the white pieces on Board 4.

FIDE Master Christian Mark Daluz also scored a win on Board 1 over Hans Olorosisimo , while National Master Chester Reyes secured his fourth win in five matches with a victory against National Master Christian Olaybal on Board 3. headtopics.com

Erstwhile undefeated Melito Ocsan Jr. was the lone fatality for UST after a 32nd move blunder led to a sudden checkmate at the hands of FIDE Master Jeth Morado . Meanwhile, Ateneo de Manila University zoomed to second place after a 4-0 shutout win over Adamson University.

Paul Mathew Llanilo , National Master Jasper Faeldonia , Christopher Kis-ing , and Tristan Cervero all scored wins over Arena FIDE Master Alfonso Olendo , John Rocel Simon , Matt Joseph Ramos , and John Frederick Sunga on Boards 1, 2, 3, and 4, respectively. headtopics.com

UP, on the other hand, concluded the first round of action with a 2-2 split against De La Salle University. FIDE Master Stephen Rome Pahingilinan led the way for the Maroon Woodpushers with a win over Jester Sistoza on Board 1, while Arena FIDE Master Cyrus Francis and Michael Olladas split the points with National Master Cyril Telesforo and Kris Oswald Olvido on Boards 2 and 4, respectively.Round 6 is scheduled for Saturday, November 4.

