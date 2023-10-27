Sangguniang Kabataan candidate red-tagged via posters spotted in Cebu

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
CEBU, Philippines – Kabataan Partylist (KPL) Cebu Chapter chairperson John Kyle Enero, a Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) candidate, was red-tagged through posters spotted in Barangay Sambag 1 in Cebu City on Friday, October 27.
"I was notified by our SK chairwoman candidate when they were around the vicinity of the Cebu City Medical Center. They saw the poster there and that was around 7 am to 8 am," Enero said. Based on the text on the poster, it was made by a group that called itself the Cebu Coalition Against Communist Terrorist.
Enero’s family members suspected that the red-tagging was an “operation” conducted by candidates from opposing parties. “The only culprit that could be possibly behind this harassment are state security forces, who have all the motivation and resources to perpetuate such lie and harassment,” Enero said in a statement posted on his social media account.Enero recalled that after the 2022 national and local elections, KPL officers, including himself, were surveilled and harassed by state forces.
In Santiago City, Isabela, Cris Sudaria, an aspiring SK chairperson and member of the KPL Santiago City chapter, was falsely labeled as a "candidate SK chairman of a terrorist group." Comelec Central Visayas Regional Director Lionel Marco Castillano said in a text message sent to Rappler on Friday that election-related violence is committed on candidates when force, intimidation, and violence is committed against the candidate, his supporters, and their family members.