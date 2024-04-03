Sandiganbayan denies appeal of former Palawan officials in graft cases

The Sandiganbayan has denied the appeal of three former provincial government officials of Palawan to be allowed to seek the early dismissal of the graft and falsification cases filed against them in connection with the alleged misuse of P1.

534 billion worth of proceeds from the Malampaya gas project in 2008.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhilstarNews / 🏆 1. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Experience summer thrills at Four Points By Sheraton Palawan Puerto PrincesaPuerto Princesa, Palawan - Gear up for a summer adventure you’ll never forget at Four Points by Sheraton Palawan Puerto Princesa with the 3D/2N Palawan Tour room package.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

SC upholds Sandiganbayan’s grant of bail to Napoles, ex-Masbate lawmakerThe High Court says the Sandiganbayan Fourth Division did not commit grave abuse of discretion when it granted the bail applications of former Masbate congresswoman Rizalina Lanete and Janet Napoles to in relation to their PDAF scam-linked plunder...

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Sandiganbayan bars Faeldon’s lawyer from representing him in graft casesNicanor Faeldon's lawyer and wife, a city councilor in Oriental Mindoro, is barred by the Local Government Code from appearing as counsel in his criminal cases, the Sandiganbayan rules

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

CA upholds life sentences of 7 Abu Sayyaf members in 2007 Palawan murderThe appellate court modifies Taguig court's ruling, increases convicts' civil liabilities

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Israeli firm set hold 3D seismic survey of East Palawan BasinDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Israeli firm to hold 3D seismic survey of East Palawan BasinDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »