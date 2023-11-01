Sandara Park welcomes sister-in-law to family

Dara’s brother Thunder, 33, former member of K-pop boy band MBLAQ, and Mimi, 30, former member of girl group Gugudan, previously announced that they were in a relationship and were planning to hold their wedding next year.

Sandara Park (2nd from right) with brother Thunder (right) and sister-in-law Mimi (left) (Instagram) On Oct. 30, Thunder and Mimi held a photoshoot for their pre-wedding pictures and posted them on Instagram. Dara also joined the photoshoot.

"We took our engagement photos yesterday. After Thunder and I made our relationship public on air this summer, we've been blessed with lots and lots of blessings. All thanks to you, there wasn't a single day when we weren't happy,” Mimi posted on Instagram on Oct. 31, SBS News reported. "Despite their hectic schedules, both of my sisters-in-law came to help us on the day of our shoot. Thank you very much for the help.

