San Jose del Monte City loses HUC bid in plebiscite

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) which tallied the results of the Oct.30 plebiscite in the city, a total of 820,385 voted “No” to the conversion bid, outnumbering the 620,707 voters who said “Yes.”

A total of 1,608,004 out of registered 2,092,248 voters in the province joined Monday’s plebiscite, conducted simultaneously with the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Proclamation 1057 issued by former president Rodrigo Duterte on Dec. 4, 2020, converts San Jose del Monte City into an HUC, subject to approval by majority of the local electorate in a plebiscite.

The proclamation was issued after the Sangguniang Panlungsod (City Council) of San Jose del Monte, through Resolution 2019-059-09, requested the chief executive to declare the city as an HUC. Under Section 452 of Republic Act (RA) 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991, the city with a minimum population of 200,000 inhabitants as certified by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and with the latest annual income of at least P50 million based on 1991 constant prices, as certified by the City Treasurer, can be classified as HUC.

The proclamation earlier said the city has met the minimum requirements prescribed under Section 452 of RA 7160 for it to be classified as an HUC. San Jose del Monte, Bulacan’s then largest town in terms of land area and population, was proclaimed as a component city on Sept. 10, 2000 under Republic Act 8797.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANILATIMES: Bulacan votes 'No' to San Jose del Monte as highly urbanized cityMANILA, Philippines: Residents in Bulacan rejected a proposal to convert San Jose del Monte into a highly urbanized city (HUC).

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Bulacan voters reject conversion of San Jose Del Monte into highly urbanized cityThe City of San Jose Del Monte (SJDM) will not become independent from the province of Bulacan after more than 800,000 voters rejected its conversion into a highly urbanized city (HUC), the Commission on Elections announced.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Bulacan rejects San Jose del Monte’s bid to be independent from provinceThis is the first electoral exercise since the 2021 Palawan plebiscite where advocates of a ratification bid lost to its opponents

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: IN CHARTS: How Bulacan towns vote on bid to convert San Jose del Monte into highly-urbanized cityOut of the 24 localities in Bulacan, 22 voted against the move to convert San Jose del Monte into a highly-urbanized city

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Iloilo City recognized as Unesco Creative City of GastronomySunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Iloilo City is UNESCO’s creative city for gastronomyKnown for their iconic cuisine, Iloilo City made it to the list of UNESCO Creative Cities Network, joining 55 other cities in the world.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕