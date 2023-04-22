Samsung's Transformative Technologies Impact Filipino Lives for 25 Years

For 25 years, global technology brand Samsung has been uplifting the lives of Filipinos, with innovative technologies that have transformed homes and businesses, and have empowered communities through educational programs.

Samsung’s industry-leading mobile devices and appliances not only enable connectivity but also streamline daily routines, offer entertainment for meaningful connections, inspire creativity and learning, and contribute to the efficiency of businesses and industries in our everyday lives. Here’s a recap of how Samsung’s transformative ideas and technologies have profoundly impacted Filipino lives over the past quarter of a century. Over the years, Samsung has redefined tech capabilities, showcasing more ways to connect, create and personalize one’s devices. The Galaxy Z series leads the market with breakthrough products highlighting the pinnacle of technology and design, with the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 continuing to redefine the foldable experience





