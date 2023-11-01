Samante: Ateneo Reunion Cup strengthens ties

Karel expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration. The synergy between the university and ARC is a testament to the shared values and commitment to values formation, sports, and community development. Under the newly formalized engagement, ARC and AdDU aim to enhance student-athlete scholarship opportunities, promoting academic and athletic excellence.

