Salcedo Auctions Presents 'Under the Tree: The Wish List' Auction

Salcedo Auctions concludes its remarkable run this year with a live and online auction called “Under the Tree: The Wish List,” happening on December 2, Saturday, 2 p.m. The event promises to showcase a noteworthy list that includes a series of important Philippine art, a fine selection of antique furniture, and a sparkling suite of jewelry and timepieces, among other valuable collectibles.

BenCab’s 'Subway Madonna' (estimate P2,400,000-P3,000,000), previously owned by legendary British actress Glenda Jackson. Lao Lianben’s 'Obliteration 2' (estimate P12,000,000-P14,000,000), an impressive 6’ x 5 1⁄2 acrylic on wood. Art collectors will be delighted with a series of works that rarely come to auction, like an early piece from BenCab titled 'Subway Madonna,' which precedes his Sabel and Larawan series

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.