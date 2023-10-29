Ryan Cayabyab unveils first-ever art exhibit with ‘Eyefies’

Ryan Cayabyab and the Ryan Cayabyab Singers performing at the opening of his art exhibit, ‘Tuloy ang Ligaya.’Hardly surprising is it? Except the 16 new pieces are not music sheets but paintings.are currently on display at the Power Plant Mall until November 5, 2023 with a second show slated for November 10 to 26, 2023 at Estancia Mall, Pasig.

The multi-awarded singer, composer, and conductor went back to an old love – painting – during the lockdown period of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a 14-year old boy, Cayabyab joined the YMCA National Art Competition in Manila not thinking of winning.

While Ryan’s career took the path toward music, his love and fascination for art were always within reach. While Maestro Ryan’s forays into art have been sporadic, the exhibit could be the start of something bigger. headtopics.com

“A schoolmate from high school sent me a copy of my sketch of her which she had kept in her baul, which I signed ‘Cayabyab ’69,’ related the national artist. “She migrated to the US in the latter part of the 20th century and brought it with her. It surfaced when she saw my posts about my paintings. Her name is Lakshmi Gonzales and her father was NVM Gonzalez, National Artist for Literature.”

