Rustan’s celebrates over seven decades of Christmas tradition

For over seven decades, Rustan’s, the country’s premier department store, has treasured Christmas as a time of hope, light, love, and peace.

This year, Rustan’s is once again ushering in the Christmas season with its signature light-up event. Dubbed “Light Up This Christmas with Rustan’s”, the high-end mall elevated its commitment with the introduction of focusing on renewal and celebration, with a variety of activities and attractions for all ages.

Each floor had its own special activity for attendees to enjoy. On the Men’s and Beauty floor, guests got to enjoy cocktail mixing and tasting sessions, shoe-cleaning activities, and board games while on the Women’s and Fine Jewelry floor, attendees were able to look for pieces of jewelry and take photos in the 360 Camera Photo Booth. headtopics.com

In addition to the launch event, Rustan’s is offering a variety of special promos throughout the holiday season. Patrons who spent at least P10,000 on October 24 received a P1,000 gift voucher. There is also a time-limited 0 percent bank installment promo, running from October 24 to January 7.

Rustan’s also offered exclusive promos for Beauty Addict members and men’s shoppers. From October 24 to 26 at Rustan’s Makati, beauty enthusiasts were entitled to a complimentary Round Marble Board from Artesa by Kitchencraft for a minimum purchase of P10,000 worth of products and services at Rustan’s The Beauty Source. Men’s shoppers can also avail of special offers from brands like Braun, Herschel, American Tourister, Samsonite, Adidas watches, Casio, Cross & Sheaffeur, and more. headtopics.com

