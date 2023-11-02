Russian oligarch charged in France with tax fraud — prosecutor

Kuzmichev was obliged to pay a bond of eight million euros ($8.5 million). His lawyer refused to comment. Police carried out raids on several locations linked to the tycoon including his Paris home and his Saint-Tropez villa, they said.According to the EU, Alfa Bank -- in which Kuzmichev holds a large stake -- is one of Russia's biggest taxpayers and the businessman himself is among "the most influential people in Russia" with close links to Putin.

The Russian billionaire, who claims to have family ties in France, launched an appeal to get the EU sanctions against him lifted, a source close to the case said.

