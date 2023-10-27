Russian lawmakers back massive military spending increase

MOSCOW, Russia - Russian lawmakers backed a record increase in military spending to fund Moscow's offensive on Ukraine, in a first reading of the bill Thursday.
At more than six percent of the country's GDP, military spending will hit its highest share of the economy since the collapse of the Soviet Union. President Vladimir Putin has doubled down on the offensive, as the economic and human costs of Moscow's 20-month campaign continue to mount.
The defence funding increase was included in the spending plans for 2024-26, which State Duma lawmakers voted to approve.According to Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia uses up to 15,000 tonnes of materials -- including ammunition and fuel -- every day in its offensive against Ukraine. headtopics.com
Some lawmakers echoed Soviet-era World War II slogans in their endorsements of the ramp-up in spending. The Kremlin said such a significant spending increase was essential in the face of Western support for Kyiv.
The budget also includes funds for the"integration of new regions" -- financial support for the four Ukrainian regions that Russia said it was annexing last year. The government has also benefited more recently from a weak ruble, as it means the Kremlin earns more on its exports. headtopics.com