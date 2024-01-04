Russian Border City Shelled, Two Children Killed

Russian officials have accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the Russian border city of Belgorod, resulting in the death of two children and injuries to several others. This incident comes just days after Russia and Ukraine exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war in the largest release since Russia's invasion in 2022.





