MOSCOW, Russia - Russia on Monday accused Ukraine of playing a"key role" in an anti-Israel riot at an airport in the Muslim-majority region of Dagestan on Sunday.

Dozens of protesters, many of them chanting"Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest), broke through doors and barriers at Makhachkala airport on Sunday, charging onto the runway and seeking to attack Jewish passengers coming from Israel.

"The criminal Kyiv regime played a direct and key role in carrying out the latest destructive act," Russia's foreign affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement. There was no immediate reaction from Kyiv to the allegations and Ukraine's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to an AFP request to comment. headtopics.com

The Kremlin said earlier on Monday the riot was the result of"external interference" and President Vladimir Putin convened a meeting of Russia's security officials to discuss"Western attempts to divide Russian society."Zakharova said the"promptness" and"content" of President Volodymyr Zelensky's reaction to the riot"are direct evidence of the information-sabotage being carried out by Kyiv's special forces.

On Sunday, Zelensky had said the riot was not an"isolated incident in Makhachkala, but part of Russia's widespread culture of hatred toward other nations, propagated by state television, pundits, and the authorities." headtopics.com

Zakharova said Kyiv had used a former Russian lawmaker, Ilya Ponomarev, to orchestrate plans for the unrest. Ponomarev, who fled to Ukraine and was granted Ukrainian citizenship in 2019, is a vehement critic of the Kremlin and has claimed to be behind a number of anti-Moscow sabotage groups and partisan acts since the start of the conflict in Ukraine.

Mob storms Russian airport looking for IsraelisMOSCOW, Russia: A mob looking for Israelis and Jews overran an airport in Russia's Caucasus republic of Dagestan on Sunday, after rumors spread that a flight was arriving from Israel. Read more ⮕

Mob storms Dagestan airport looking for IsraelisMOSCOW, Russia - A mob looking for Israelis and Jews overran an airport in Russia's Caucasus republic of Dagestan on Sunday, after rumours spread that a flight was arriving from Israel. Read more ⮕

Hundreds storm airport in Russia in antisemitic riot over arrival of plane from IsraelSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Russia’s Shoigu accuses West of seeking to expand Ukraine war to Asia-PacificRussian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu says NATO countries were promoting an arms race in the region, increasing their military presence and the frequency and scale of military drills there Read more ⮕

Russia says downed 36 Ukrainian drones over Black Sea and CrimeaMOSCOW, Russia -- Russian forces shot down 36 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean peninsula overnight, Moscow's Defence Ministry said Sunday. Read more ⮕

US-China ties quietly mending even as global turmoil surgesWITH the Israel-Hamas war further dividing a world shaken by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and elevated inflation, US-China ties are suddenly providing cause for some optimism. Read more ⮕