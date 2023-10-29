Russia says downed 36 Ukrainian drones over Black Sea and Crimea

DRONE STRIKE. A man is seen falling on the ground after a blast following a drone attack (inset photo) in Kyiv on October 17, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. AFP

Russian forces shot down 36 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean peninsula overnight, Moscow’s Defence Ministry said Sunday. “On the night of October 29, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using air-type drones against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped,” the ministry said on Telegram.

“The air defence systems in place destroyed 36 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea and the northwestern part of the Crimean peninsula,” it added.Ukrainian assaults on Russian territory have multiplied since Kyiv launched its counter-offensive in June. headtopics.com

