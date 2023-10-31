Russia jails three captured Ukrainian troops for life

MOSCOW, Russia– Russia said Tuesday three captured Ukrainian soldiers had been sentenced to life imprisonment on a range of crimes including murder and the"cruel treatment" of civilians. Moscow has repeatedly handed captured Ukrainian soldiers long prison terms in court proceedings that Kyiv does not recognise on territory that Russia has seized.

Russia's Investigative Committee named the three soldiers as machine gunner assistant Denis Zalevsky, gunner Yevgeny Kiris and grenade launcher assistant Bogdan Kashpruk. The three were found guilty of the"cruel treatment of civilians", the"use of prohibited methods in an armed conflict" and"murder and attempted murder", it said.

All three soldiers fought in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which was captured by Russian forces last May after a devastating, three-month siege that left the city in ruins. The Russian-installed court in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region alleged that Zalevsky shot at three people with a Kalashnikov last March, killing two, while together with Kiris and Kashpruk they killed four men in vehicles.Russia now claims Donetsk region as its own, along with the regions of Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, which it claimed to annex after a formal ceremony in Moscow last September.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANILATIMES: Ukrainian forces hit Russia's air defense system in CrimeaKYIV: Ukraine's army said on Monday it had 'successfully hit' part of Russia's air defense system in annexed Crimea overnight.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Mob storms Russian airport looking for IsraelisMOSCOW, Russia: A mob looking for Israelis and Jews overran an airport in Russia's Caucasus republic of Dagestan on Sunday, after rumors spread that a flight was arriving from Israel.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Russia says Ukraine played 'key role' in anti-Israel airport riotMOSCOW, Russia - Russia on Monday accused Ukraine of playing a 'key role' in an anti-Israel riot at an airport in the Muslim-majority region of Dagestan on Sunday.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Top China, Russia officials warn foreign forces stoking turmoilA top Chinese military official slammed certain countries for 'deliberately creating turmoil', in a thinly-veiled swipe at the United States.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Russia’s Shoigu accuses West of seeking to expand Ukraine war to Asia-PacificRussian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu says NATO countries were promoting an arms race in the region, increasing their military presence and the frequency and scale of military drills there

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Police take control of Russia’s Dagestan airport after anti-Israeli protestsTwenty people were wounded at the airport before security forces contained the unrest, local authorities say. The passengers on the plane were safe, security forces also report.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕