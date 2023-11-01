Ruru Madrid returns to primetime as Black Rider on Nov. 6

Joining Ruru in “Black Rider” are Matteo Guidicelli, Yassi Pressman, and Katrina Halili, with the special participation of Kylie Padilla.Ruru is Elias Guerrero, a motorcycle driver for the delivery app Biyahero. He soon embraces another personality as “Black Rider,” a vigilante who will fight the notorious syndicate, Golden Scorpion.

“Excited na po ako na ibahagi sa inyo ang Black Rider – ang latest primetime offering ng GMA Public Affairs kung saan pinagsama-sama ang mga artista mula sa iba’t ibang henerasyon. Isang karangalan na makasama ko ang mga tinitingala kong artista sa napakalaking proyektong ito. Maraming salamat, GMA Network, GMA Public Affairs, at Sparkle GMA Artist Center sa pagtupad sa aking pangarap na makagawa ng isang full-action series.

Yassi Pressman, who plays Vanessa"Bane" Bartolome in the series, is also returning to teleserye and GMA. Bane is a petty thief whose life becomes intertwined with Elias. She also has a dark past with the Golden Scorpion.Yassi is grateful for the chance to work with the Kapuso Network again. “It’s nice that everybody is kind, everybody is still warm.

“I am happy and excited to return to primetime and this time, for a full-action drama series alongside great actors,” says Katrina who is expected to show off her fierce action skills in the series. “Nag-train po kami para sa aming mga karakter sa seryeng ito kaya naman sana po ay suportahan ninyo ang Black Rider.

Black Rider promises exciting action sequences that elevate Pinoy action while emphasizing family love and heroism in the face of adversity. Elias' transformation from a regular motorcycle driver to a symbol of justice and hope for the people of Manila will undoubtedly strike a chord with Filipinos. The story also emphasizes motorcycles' enduring appeal in the Philippines, a country with approximately 30 million motorcycle riders out of a population of 100 million.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANILATIMES: Japanese Prime Minister Kishida to visit PH in NovPRESIDENT Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. will be meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Malacañang later this week, Malacañang confirmed on Tuesday.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: Today's Weather, 4 A.M. | Nov. 1, 2023Today's Weather, 4 A.M. | Nov. 1, 2023

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: MCX to increase toll fees starting Nov. 3The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) announced toll rate adjustments for the Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway (MCX) that would be implemented in two rounds, with the first tranche taking effect on Friday, Nov. 3.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: SLEX, MCX set to raise rates starting Nov. 3—toll boardDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: PNVF Challenge Cup sets on Nov. 6 at Rizal Memoria, lures 37 squadsThe Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) holds the Challenge Cup that’s bursting at the seams with 37 teams—20 men and 17 women—starting on Monday, Nov. 6, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: realme 11 set to launch in PH on Nov. 9Defining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕