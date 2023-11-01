Rule rules Datba monthly tilt anew

Rule, who also annexed the highest game finals with 274 pinfalls, received the champion's prize of P6,000, while runner-up Arigo claimed P4,000. Third and fourth placers Ulene and Morales went home with P3,000 and P2,000, respectively.The top qualifier title went to Daniel Jan Villabrille Tamondong (669), as Rodrigo Tongo II (264) also claimed the highest game qualifying award.

