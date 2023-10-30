RSF initial report: Reuters journalist was killed in Lebanon in ‘targeted’ strike

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PARIS, France – Reuters visuals journalist Issam Abdallah was killed on October 13 in southern Lebanon by a “targeted” strike from the direction of the Israeli border, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Sunday, October 29, based on preliminary findings of its investigation.

“Two strikes in the same place in such a short space of time (just over 30 seconds), from the same direction, clearly indicate precise targeting.” The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the RSF’s findings. It has said it does not deliberately target journalists and that it is investigating the October 13 incident. headtopics.com

“We reiterate our call to the Israeli authorities to conduct a swift, thorough and transparent probe into what happened. And we call upon all other authorities with information about the incident to provide it. We will continue to fight for the rights of all journalists to report the news in the public interest free of harassment or harm, wherever they are.”

RSF said its preliminary findings were based on what it described as a “thorough analysis of eyewitness accounts, video footage and ballistics expertise.” Its investigation continues, the report added. headtopics.com

Israel evacuates town near Lebanon borderSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Over 124 OFWs want to be repatriated from Lebanon: DMWThe Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said 124 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) want to return to the Philippines from Lebanon amid the rising tensions there between Israel and Hezbollah soldiers. Read more ⮕

Nearly 29,000 displaced in Lebanon amid skirmishes on Israel border: UNBEIRUT, Lebanon– Nearly 29,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon amid deadly exchanges between Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters and the Israeli army, a United Nations agency said Friday. Read more ⮕

124 OFWs in Lebanon ask for aid to return homeDefining the News Read more ⮕

Israel conducts raid in Gaza as Netanyahu says ground incursion will comeIsrael conducted a 'targeted raid' using tanks in northern Gaza before withdrawing, its military said Thursday, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned a ground incursion into the besieged enclave will take place. Read more ⮕

Trump pledges to reimpose Muslim 'travel ban' at Jewish gatheringDonald Trump used a speech to a Republican Jewish convention Saturday to promise reimposition of a controversial travel ban that targeted a slew of mostly Muslim countries if he gets re-elected. Read more ⮕