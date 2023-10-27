Roxas Boulevard-EDSA flyover closed

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has started rehabilitating the flyover’s southbound and northbound lanes to give way to the installation of an expansion joint, the MMDA said in an advisory.MANILA, Philippines — The Roxas Boulevard-EDSA flyover will be inaccessible to motorists for two weeks to allow for repairs, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced on Thursday.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has started rehabilitating the flyover’s southbound and northbound lanes to give way to the installation of an expansion joint, the MMDA said in an advisory.The flyover’s expansion joint, described to be in “deteriorated condition… is crucial for accommodating all movements of the bridge deck,” according to the MMDA.

The agency also assured the public that its traffic enforcers and the Pasay City government will manage traffic in the area.

