Rosalynn Carter, Former First Lady and Global Humanitarian, Dies at 96

Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as US president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, died at the age of 96. She was dubbed the 'Steel Magnolia' for her strong yet gentle nature. She played a significant role in Jimmy Carter's political career and continued to advocate for peace, democracy, and disease eradication.





Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter dies at 96Former United States first lady Rosalynn Carter, who President Jimmy Carter called "an extension of myself" owing to his wife's prominent role in his administration even as she tirelessly promoted the cause of mental health, died on Sunday at age 96, the Carter Center said.

Former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dies at 96Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former president Jimmy Carter, died at the age of 96 at her home in Georgia. She was known for her work post-White House, championing human rights, democracy, and health issues worldwide.

