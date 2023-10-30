Ronnie Alonte hopes to play this Pinoy superhero

Watch more News on iWantTFC "First year ko pa lang sa showbiz 'yun na ang sinasabi ko, gusto ko maging Lastikman," Alonte said in an interview for Star Magic Celebrity Conversations.

"Lahat ng Lastikman simula kay Mark Bautista, Vic Sotto hanggang sa naging Vhong Navarro, nasubaybayan ko. Sobrang fan ako ng Lastikman. Sabi ko, soon kapag naging artista ako, parang gusto ko maging Lastikman. Gusto ko 'yung humahaba ang kamay ko," Alonte explained.

Asked if he has dream artist that he would like to work with, Alonte said: "Para sa akin kahit sino. Kasi bawat trabaho na nakakasama mo is mayroon kang natututunan. Kung sino man ang ibigay nila, wala naman siguro akong say na 'gusto ko kasama ko si ganito, gusto ko kasama si'... Kung sino ang ibigay nila mas okay sa akin," Alonte said. headtopics.com

Currently, Alonte stars in the ABS-CBN afternoon series "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" with girlfriend Loisa Andalio. "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso," a ABS-CBN and TV5 teleserye collaboration, airs weekdays at 3 p.m. and Saturdays 2:30 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

