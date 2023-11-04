Romance-Drama 'Five Breakups and a Romance' Hits P60-Million Mark in Box Office

Three weeks since its release, romance-drama “Five Breakups and a Romance” continues to perform well in the box office, as it hit the P60-million mark. Lead actress Julia Montes announced the new milestone of her movie with Kapuso actor Alden Richards, and thanked moviegoers who supported their comeback film.

“Walang hanggang pasasalamat sa patuloy ninyong pagsuporta sa pelikulang Pilipino! Maraming salamat sa pagsama sa amin ni Alden and Direk Irene at lahat ng bumubuo ng #FiveBreakupsAndARomance,” she wrote. In a recent interview on “Magandang Buhay,” the two shared their thoughts working together for the film, which was directed by Irene Villamor. "Masaya po kami na nabigyan kami ng opportunity. Now that 'yung industriya natin talaga is really into collaboration, iisa lang naman po talaga ang opbjective natin is makapabigay ng quality entertainment sa mga Filipino," Richards said. "At saka 'yung balik-cinema naman po tayo ulit. Kasi 'yon 'yung matagal na nawala sa atin after pandemic. At saka 'yung the whole experience namin sa film. Meaningful po sa amin itong film na ito," Montes added. The film revolves around the ups and downs in the romance of the two lead characters, portrayed by Montes and Richards. The Kapamilya star was last seen on television when she starred with her long-time boyfriend Coco Martin in "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano." The series ended last yea

