Rollback sa presyo ng diesel, kerosene namumuro

Watch more on iWantTFC Nagbabala ang mga eksperto at car manufacturer na puwedeng makompromiso ang makina ng mga lumang sasakyan sa paggamit ng gasolinang may mataas na ethanol blend. Samantala, may namumuro namang higit P1 rollback sa diesel at kerosene sa susunod na linggo. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 26 Oktubre 2023

Watch more on iWantTFC Nagbabala ang mga eksperto at car manufacturer na puwedeng makompromiso ang makina ng mga lumang sasakyan sa paggamit ng gasolinang may mataas na ethanol blend. Samantala, may namumuro namang higit P1 rollback sa diesel at kerosene sa susunod na linggo. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 26 Oktubre 2023

Pagasa monitors cloud clusters over Mindanao that may form into LPATHE state-run weather agency said on Thursday that it is closely monitoring cloud formations inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) that may form into a low-pressure area (LPA), particularly over Mindanao. Read more ⮕

Cloud clusters outside PAR may develop into LPA — PagasaTHE state-run weather agency said on Wednesday that it is closely monitoring cloud clusters outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) which may develop into a low pressure area (LPA). Read more ⮕

Modaug sa BSKE di una iproklamar kon may kasoSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Villar warns PH’ sailing hog industry may get even worseDefining the News Read more ⮕

SC: Foreign banks may possess propertiesForeign banks operating in the country are allowed to acquire real properties for non-payment of loans, subject to limitations, the Supreme Court has ruled. Read more ⮕

Gibo: PHL open to WPS talks, but China’s stance, conduct may spoil such possibilityWhile the Philippines is open to talks to address the issues in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), the lack of transparency within the Chinese government and its overextending claims that encroach into the country’s maritime territories is making the holding of such a dialogue difficult for now. Read more ⮕