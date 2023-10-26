Rody son presses verbal attack on Castro

Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte on Thursday criticized anew a progressive legislator who filed a grave threat complaint against his father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

‘I just wish that your passion to sensationalize this further is the same as your passion to protect farmers, innocent victims killed by the NPA,” the younger Duterte said. Rep. Duterte made the comment after Rep. France Castro of the ACT Teachers party-list, responded to his earlier observation that “public servants should not be onion-skinned and should not make use of this right as a tool to silence critics.”

Castro, who had filed a complaint for grave threats against the former President, hit back, saying being criticized is far from getting death threats. Rep. Duterte justified his defense of his father, stressing that it is “imperative upon me to stand by my family and protect my family. I think anybody would do that. .That’s where I’m coming from.” headtopics.com

Duterte also told Castro; “You filed a case, let the court look at the merits. Simple as that. Like I said, it is your right. But I heard worse.” Rep. Duterte earlier pointed out that his father has received “harsher and more humiliating criticisms in the past, but he never filed a case against anyone.”

"As public servants, we all are under scrutiny by the Filipino people. If the former President has said something that threatened her, then maybe she should come out clean," Duterte said.

