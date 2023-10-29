Rody leading poll for senators, publishers say

Former President Rodrigo Duterte is leading the race in a survey of potential senatorial candidates, the Publishers Association of the Philippines, Inc. (PAPI) said.

The PAPI said it conducted the survey in select barangays nationwide from October 2 to October 8 involving 1,000 respondents, aged 18 to 50 years old The survey also showed former senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao in second place, followed by Sagip Party list representative Rodante D. Marcoleta in third.

Senator Imee Marcos landed the fourth spot, followed by Christopher Lawrence ‘Bong” Go in fifth; former senator Vicente Tito Sotto III in sixth; and former radio/TV personality and ACT-CIS Party list congressman Erwin Tulfo in seventh. headtopics.com

Next to Tulfo is Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla (8th), followed by Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa (9th), and Manuel “Lito” Lapid (10th).The survey further said Senator Pia Cayetano ranked 11th, followed by former Manila City Mayor Franciso ‘Isko’ Moreno Domagoso (12th), Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. (13th), and former Vice President Leni Robredo (14th).

Former Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson (15th) is followed by Sen. Francis Tolentino (16th), former Sen. Gringo Honasan (17th), Dr. Willie Ong (18th), former senator Mar Roxas (19th) and finally Defense Secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro (2oth), the survey further said. headtopics.com

There are 42,046 barangays nationwide as of 2021 and the survey accounted for 20 percent from the A and B class; 70 percent from C and D; and 10 percent from the E class. With only over a year before the 2025 midterm elections, many survey conductors believed that a lot will still happen and changes in ranking may take place anytime.

Ironclad commitmentDefining the News Read more ⮕

Friends in the LordDefining the News Read more ⮕

World Bread DayDefining the News Read more ⮕

Bright smilesDefining the News Read more ⮕

Skygo Christmas promo launchedDefining the News Read more ⮕

Bumper to bumperDefining the News Read more ⮕