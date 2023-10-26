Rodding teams deployed to clean flood-prone areas

The Ancillary Services Unit (ASU) has deployed three rodding teams, each comprised of 15 members, to clean flood-prone areas in the city, ASU officer-in-charge Paul Bermejo announced during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, October 26, at the City Mayor's Office.Bermejo detailed that these teams, composed of personnel from the City Engineers Office (CEO), are equipped with rodding machines to mitigate flooding in vulnerable spots across Davao City.

The teams operate in shifts, with two teams working in the morning and one in the evening, ensuring continuous efforts to keep the canals clean. Bermejo said that their services are in response to requests from the city's residents. They also collaborate closely with the CEO and the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) to monitor flood-prone areas, especially given the regular nightly rainfall in the city.

