Rod Stewart announces ‘Live in Concert, One Last Time’ Asia tour

Stewart has been a global superstar for over five decades, and his hits include “Maggie May,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “Forever Young,” and many more. He has sold over 250 million records worldwide and is one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

“It’s been 15 years since my last Asian tour, which is far too long!” Stewart said in a statement. “I truly cannot wait to return with a setlist of all my biggest hits and one of the most extraordinary productions of my career. It’s going to be quite a bash!”

Stewart will be performing at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on March 13, 2024, as part of his Live in Concert, One Last Time tour. The tour has received rave reviews from critics and fans alike, with Rolling Stone calling it “a knock-down, drag ‘em out, triumph.”

Stewart’s setlist includes chart-toppers including “Maggie May,” “You Wear it Well,” “Hot Legs,” “You’re in My Heart,” “Do You Think I’m Sexy,” and many more. He will be accompanied by a 12-piece band and backup vocalists.

Live Nation PH members can secure tickets first during the exclusive Live Nation PH pre-sale on Saturday, November 16 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. (local time). General sale will start November 17 starting at 12:00 p.m. (local time) via SM Tickets.

