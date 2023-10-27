Rocky backside windup drops Pagdanganan off the lead

A double-bogey on the par-5 closing hole typified Pagdanganan’s backside meltdown that saw her drop a stroke on the other long hole (No. 13) and yield shots on Nos. 11 and 16, both par-3s, of the Sunrise Golf and Country Club.

It was a big foldup by the ICTSI-backed ace, who started the round just a stroke off Vivian Hou after an opening 68 and quicky wrested control with birdies on Nos. 6, 7 and 9 as the erstwhile leader slipped with a 38.

But Pagdanganan’s closing 40 coupled with Hou’s 35 turned things around for the big-hitting Filipina shotmaker although another local, Wei-Ling Hsu, emerged on top at 139 after a 71. Hou slipped to joint second at 140 with compatriot Phoebe Yao, who shot a 70, while Pagdanganan dropped to a share of fourth at 141 with Thai Wichanee Meechai and Taiwanese Ching Huang, who shot 71 and 73, respectively. headtopics.com

Four others pooled 142s to guarantee a wild last two rounds in the 72-hole championship, including Japanese Yuna Arakawa, Green Poruangrong and Supamas Sangchan, both of Thailand, and Taiwanese Yu-Sang Hou.

Jade Talampas waxed hot in the fourth quarter and helped the Arellano Chiefs stun the San Beda Red Lions, 74-72, in the NCAA... Petro Gazz hopes to sustain its fiery form as it goes for a share of the lead with Creamline in tackling Nxled in the Premier...

Dynamic Herb Cebu scored its breakthrough win at home while Stallion Laguna drew on the road as Philippine clubs broke out...

