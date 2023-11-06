Rockets Intercepted over Tel Aviv by Iron Dome Missile Defence System

Several rockets flying directly over Tel Aviv were seen intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system on Sunday (November 5) evening, just two hours after another barrage of rockets flew over the city. A Reuters witness saw at least a dozen rockets flying over the city skyline at around 10 P.M. local time (2000 GMT). So far there have been no reports of casualties or direct hits in Tel Aviv.
Rocket attack warnings were also issued for nearby Givatayim city, an official government alert system said
