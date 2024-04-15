Roaming Knifeman Kills Six in Sydney Shopping Mall

ROAMING KNIFEMAN. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese , New South Wales Premier Chris Minns and federal member of parliament Allegra Spender leave flowers with other officials outside the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall in Sydney on April 14, 2024, the day after a 40-year-old knifeman with mental illness roamed the packed shopping center killing six people and seriously wounding a dozen others.

Cauchi’s Facebook profile said he came from Toowoomba, near Brisbane, and had attended a local high school and university.The last of Cauchi’s six victims was identified Monday as Yixuan Cheng, a young Chinese woman who was a student at the University of Sydney. Her baby, named Harriet, is in a serious condition in a Sydney hospital but is expected to improve, health authorities said.

Cauchi’s assault, which lasted about half an hour, was brought to an end when solo police inspector Amy Scott tracked him down and shot him dead. He had been living in a vehicle and hostels, and was only in sporadic contact with his family via text messages, his parents said.

