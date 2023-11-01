Road to Paris Olympics comes to an end for Filipinas

The Philippine women's national team closed out the second round of the 2024 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament with a 1-0 triumph over Iran, with team captain Tahnai Annis supplying the lone goal.

The victory -- a hard-earned result over a gritty Iranian side -- kept the Filipinas' chances of reaching the third round of the qualifiers alive for a couple more hours.The Filipinas needed a draw between China and South Korea, a Japan win or a draw against Vietnam, and an India win or a draw against Uzbekistan for them to progress as the best second-placed team.

Japan defeated Vietnam, 2-0, to win Group C and South Korea battled to a 1-1 draw against China in Group B. But Uzbekistan overwhelmed India, 3-0, behind a second-minute goal from Nilufar Kudratova and a brace from Lyudmila Karachik to break the Filipinas' hearts.

Both Uzbekistan and the Philippines finished with six points, but Uzbekistan had a superior goal-difference (+2) over the Filipinas (-4). They will join group winners Australia, North Korea, and Japan in the third round of the qualifiers, which will be played in a home-and-away format in February 2024.

With no more chances of making it to the Summer Games in Paris next year, Philippines coach Mark Torcaso is focusing on the improvements that can be made by his players. "We'll just take whatever is on, when it comes. It's a bit of a quiet start of the year for this national team, and I think for most national teams unless you're in the Olympics, but yeah, we'll just sort of build on what's coming in the next six, 12 months," he said.

