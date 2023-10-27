Road project brings progress in 3 Zamboanga del Sur towns

THE farmers living in the tri-boundaries of three towns in the province of Zamboanga del Sur can now easily bring their farm produce to the market.This, as the Department of Agriculture through the Philippine Rural Development Project (DA-PRDP) have completed the concreting of a farm-to-market road traversing Gumahan, Diwan, Parasan, Mabuhay, and Sudlon villages in the tri-boundaries of Josefina, Mahayag and Molave, Zamboanga del Sur.

Malaras said she will not forget the time when they were forced to sell their cassava chips at P2 a kilo rather than earning nothing because it was already rotting.She said that incident consequently demoralized the farmers, who were discouraged from planting cassava.She said there is a lot of improvement in their locality after the completion of the farm—t-market road concreting project.“At present, having the good road, we can deliver out product on time,” Malaras said.

