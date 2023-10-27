RLC launches SYNC, Sierra Valley Gardens

At the Sierra Valley Garden groundbreaking were from left: Terp Asia Construction Corp.

“Sierra Valley Gardens Buildings 3 and 4 and SYNC N-Tower are among the many projects we recently launched to the public, each with unique features tailored to the needs and lifestyle of condo-seekers,” said Chad Sotelo, RLC Residences senior vice president and business unit general manager.

Located in Bagong Ilog, Pasig City, SYNC is a four-tower residential development and currently the only condominium in the area with direct access to C5 Road. N-Tower, the third building of the development, was launched last October 2022 and boasts efficiently-designed units with smart home features and productivity upgrades, and more than 20 indoor and outdoor amenities exclusively available to residents. headtopics.com

Sierra Valley Gardens, on the other hand, is the first smart suburban community in Cainta, Rizal. Located within the Sierra Valley destination estate, the condo project offers studio to 2-bedroom units with balcony options, equipped with smart home features and home upgrades, resort-like amenities and facilities, plus direct access to the soon-to-rise mall and office buildings within the estate.

