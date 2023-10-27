Rising landmark in Cebu

The development is a project of the AppleOne Group, a property developer industry in the VisMin region with internationally acclaimed developments under its belt such as The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort and Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort.

The Mahi Center is AppleOne’s first mixed-use development designed by ArchiGlobal. A gateway to the Mactan Economic Zone, it is an architectural marvel comprising a five-story office tower that will seamlessly integrate IT facilities, office spaces for companies and BPOs to cater to the demand for more employment opportunities in Cebu, and commercial and retail ventures.

The Mahi Center is near the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, and stands as AppleOne’s pioneering venture into Lapu-Lapu City’s thriving IT sector. The center will also have Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan, a 9-floor premier global business hotel with 196 rooms operated by the Marriott International. headtopics.com

