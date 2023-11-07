Rico Blanco Shares Throwback Photo with Rivermaya Bandmates Ahead of Reunion Concert

After the official announcement of their reunion concert, Rico Blanco shared a throwback photo with his former bandmates in Rivermaya on social media. OPM icons Bamboo Mañalac, Mark Escueta, Nathan Azarcon, and Blanco are set to reunite for a Rivermaya reunion concert on February 17, 2024 at SMDC Festival Grounds.

