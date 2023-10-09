Richest 1% Responsible for Same Carbon Emissions as Poorest 2/3, Says Oxfam

The richest one percent of the global population are responsible for the same amount of carbon emissions as the world's poorest two-thirds, or five billion people, according to an analysis published by Oxfam International. Government policies must be tailored to address the unequal responsibility for carbon emissions.
Quezon City tops Philippines' richest cities — COA reportFor three consecutive years, Metro Manila's most populous city has secured the top spot on the list, as indicated in previous years' reports and a recent release on Tuesday.
