Richard Gutierrez renews contract with ABS-CBN

"I don't know where to begin to be honest. It's such a big moment and I'm just very happy to be here right now. I am very thankful and grateful for this blessing. I am happy to be a Kapamilya for many years to come," Gutierrez said after inking the contract.— ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 26, 2023

"I would like to thank first and foremost the Kapamilyas all over the world. If it's not for you we won't be here right now. Salamat sa mga taong sumusuporta sa akin, sa Kapamilya network. Ginagawa po namin ito para sa inyo. Gusto ko rin siyempre pasalamatan ang lahat ng mga nakatrabaho ko from all the directors, producers, writers, co-actors and everyone sa lahat ng production na nakatrabaho ko -- maraming-maraming salamat. Dahil sa inyo narating ko kung nasaan man ako ngayon.

"I am very excited to be extending my contract with the network and of course Star Magic under Star Magic Philippines. I am honored and proud to be here. I would like to thank my family for the constant support and love of course headed by my mom (Annabelle Rama) right here," he added. "I am ready to work hard and I am ready to give world-class contents to our Kapamilyas all over the world. That's why I am here," Gutierrez added. headtopics.com

Gutierrez told members of the entertainment media during the press conference that he will be doing another action series after taking a break with his family. "I am ready to work after a few weeks. We have a couple of things lined up. For the teleserye, I think first quarter of next year. I think that's enough time for preparation, for planning, kasi ang hirap tapatan ng 'The Iron Heart.' To be honest kailangan naming mag-isip ng panibagong konsepto, magandang konsepto at kung paano namin iaangat pa 'yung level from the 'Iron Heart' in terms of action, in terms of storytelling, locations.

