Richard Gutierrez renews contract, gears up for more projects with ABS-CBN

“With everything that ABS-CBN has gone through over the years at sa lahat ng pinagdaanang pagsubok ng network, I think we are not just surviving but thriving. They were able to pivot successfully, and until today, we are still giving world-class shows to Filipinos worldwide. It is the reason why I am here as a Kapamilya. I am proud to be a Kapamilya," the acclaimed Kapamilya actor said.

Richard also extended his gratitude to fans, co-actors, and ABS-CBN for their support throughout his career. Present at the contract signing were ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, ABS-CBN COO of broadcast Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN group CFO Rick Tan, ABS-CBN head of TV Production and Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi, Star Magic’s Love Capulong, and Richard's mother and manager Annabelle Rama.

The event was made more special with a performance by Idol Philippines Season 2 grand champion Khimo Gumatay singing"Sino Ka Ba," the theme song of"The Iron Heart." Ai Dela Cruz served as the host. Looking ahead, Richard expressed excitement for the next phase of his career, and revealed plans to start conceptualizing his new project early next year.

"We have a couple of things lined up. For the teleserye, I think the first quarter of next year. I think it is enough preparation for planning kasi ang hirap tapatan ng"The Iron Heart," he shared. “To be honest, kailangan naming mag-isip ng panibagong konsepto, magandang konsepto at kung paano namin iaangat pa 'yung level from the 'Iron Heart' in terms of action, in terms of storytelling, locations.

