Richard Gutierrez, inspirasyon si Coco sa action projects

Sa media conference matapos niya muling pumirma bilang Kapamilya, sinagot ni Gutierrez kung dumating ba sa puntong na-burn out siya at ninais magpahinga sa paggawa ng action.

Ayon sa bida ng kakatapos na seryeng "The Iron Heart," simula't sapul ay alam niya ang mga hamon na pagdadananan para makagawa ng magandang action project. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reyma Buan Deveza (@reymabd)

"Nung pinasok ko naman 'yung action sa teleserye at sa pelikula ay alam ko naman kung gaano siya kahirap gawin. Before doing a project I prepare myself mentally, physically and spritually, as much as a I can. It's going to take a lot from me, it's going to take a lot from the entire team. Hindi lang ako ang nagsasakripisyo rito; 'yung buong team namin nagsa-sacrifice. Baka nga mas malaki pa ang sakripisyo ng ibang tao sa set kaysa sa akin. So hindi ko iniisip ang sarili ko. headtopics.com

"Pero you know, nakatrabaho ko si Coco Martin hindi ba ng dalawang taon sa 'Ang Probinsyano.' Wala siyang kapaguran at nakita ko 'yon sa kanya. It's because of his passion and it's because of the people he works with and I was able to see that and get inspired by that as well," aniya. Kung mabibigyan din ng pagkakataon, nais ni Gutierrez na makatrabaho sina Jodi Sta. Maria, Kim Chiu, maging sina Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Donny Pangilinan at Belle Mariano.

Watch more News on iWantTFC Watch more News on iWantTFC Watch more News on iWantTFC Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.

Richard Gutierrez on his mom Annabelle Rama: 'She's there for me as a support system'Marking another chapter as a Kapamilya, award-winning actor Richard Gutierrez expressed his gratitude to all his supporters, especially to his mom and talent manager, Annabelle Rama. Read more ⮕

Richard Gutierrez enjoys family time after 'The Iron Heart' stintActor Richard Gutierrez seems to be enjoying his time with his family after his stint in the action series 'The Iron Heart.' Read more ⮕

Bishop perfect choice for Gin KingsLong-time Barangay Ginebra assistant coach Richard del Rosario believes incoming Gin Kings import Tony Bishop will fit in well despite being the last reinforcement to arrive in time for the PBA Season 48. Read more ⮕

Richard Gutierrez enjoys family time after 'The Iron Heart' stintActor Richard Gutierrez seems to be enjoying his time with his family after his stint in the action series 'The Iron Heart.' Read more ⮕

Richard Gutierrez on his mom Annabelle Rama: 'She's there for me as a support system'Marking another chapter as a Kapamilya, award-winning actor Richard Gutierrez expressed his gratitude to all his supporters, especially to his mom and talent manager, Annabelle Rama. Read more ⮕