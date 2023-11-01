Richard Gutierrez honors mom Annabelle on her birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Gutierrez (@richardgutz) "Happy birthday Mom, I would like to honor you and thank you for everything that you have done for the family. For the unconditional love, the constant support, and all the sacrifices you had to endure for us to be where we are today. We appreciate you and we love you so much.," he wrote.

In his contract signing last week, Gutierrez said his mother will continue to guide him in his career. The Kapamilya actor is now being handled by ABS-CBN's talent management arm Star Magic. "You know my mom has been there since the beginning of my career. Right now she entrusted me with Star Magic and I am officially a Star Magic artist. My mom is there to help guide and support and collaborate with Star Magic and ABS-CBN," Gutierrez said.

